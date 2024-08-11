Anganwadi worker, helper suspended for egg distribution fraud

Koppal: An Anganwadi worker named Lakshmi and a helper, Shainaja Begum, have been suspended following allegations of fraud in the distribution of eggs to children at an Anganwadi center in Gundur village, Karatagi taluk, Koppal district.

The suspension order was issued by the Women and Child Welfare Department after a video of the incident went viral.

The scandal involved the distribution of eggs, a key nutritional component provided to children at Anganwadi centers. In the video, the workers are seen giving eggs to the children, posing for photos, and then quickly taking the eggs back before the children could eat them. The video sparked outrage, leading to the suspension of both the Anganwadi worker and the helper.

Local residents, angered by the incident, also confronted the suspended workers.

The scandal has raised concerns about the integrity of welfare programs in the district, with many calling for stricter oversight to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.