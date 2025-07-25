Live
Anganwadi workers to protest face recognition system, election duties
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers will hold a protest to oppose the implementation of the face recognition system in anganwadi centres and their deployment as booth level officers during elections. The protest will take place at Freedom Park on July 26 in Bengaluru at 11 am.
In an official release, the federation, affiliated with the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), urged the Centre to withdraw the face recognition system, which uses mobile phones to identify beneficiaries during the distribution of nutritious food to children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. The release also said the face recognition system, implemented under the Centre’s Poshan Abhiyaan, has posed multiple challenges in food distribution.