Anil Kumble, Eshwar Khandre meet: Kumble committed to forest conservation and development says Min

Bengaluru: Indian Cricketer Anil Kumble has now committed to wildlife and forest conservation and development, said Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B Khandre.

After consulting with renowned former cricketer and environmentalist Anil Kumble, who met him in Bengaluru on Tuesday, he said that Anil Kumble, who has immense concern and love for wildlife, forests and the environment, has agreed to become the forest and wildlife ambassador without any remuneration, which is a testament to his environmental concern and commitment.

Kumble, who has played a key role in many victories of the Indian team with his leg-spin charm, is the proud son of not only Karnataka but also India. He is in the hearts of cricket lovers. He expressed confidence that he will promote and broadcast about forest and wildlife conservation and create awareness among the people.

Kumble also has the experience of serving as the Vice President of the Karnataka Wildlife Board in the past. Eshwar Khandre opined that Anil Kumble becoming the ambassador will strengthen forest conservation and forest development. Speaking to media after meeting the minister, Anil Kumble thanked the government for deciding to appoint him as the Forest and Wildlife Ambassador. He said that he would work together with the department for forest and wildlife conservation and development.