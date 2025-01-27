Arms seizure-accused attacks Four policemen injured

Live
Just In
Honnavar (Uttara Kannada district) : A weapon seizure operation near Dugguru Road in Honnavar taluk turned violent when the accused, identified as Paijan, assaulted on-duty police personnel in an attempt to escape. The incident has been registered under Crime No. 09/2025 at the Honnavar Police Station.
The accused caused injuries to four police officers; they are identified as Siddharameshwara, PI of Honnavar Police Station, who sustained internal injuries. Rajasekhara Vandali, PSI, suffered lacerations on his right shoulder and arms and contusions on his right leg; Gajanan Naik, CHC 525, sustained injuries to his left arm and reported general body pain; and Ganesh Badni, CPC 430, suffered a laceration on his right hand.
Paijan (19) is the son of Hasan Kevka of Kasarkodu in Honnavar taluk
The accused has been charged with obstructing police duties and assault. Investigations are ongoing.