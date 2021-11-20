Around 50 Children Taken To Hospital Due To Food Poisoning In Karnataka As Lifeless Snake Found In Their Food

Due to food poisoning, around 50 children from a residential school in Karnataka's Yadgir district were brought to a hospital on Thursday, with a few of them placed under observation for a few hours. A lifeless baby snake was later discovered in their food.

According to district administration officials, the event occurred at Abbe Tumkoor Vishwaradhya Vidyavardhak Residential School.

Around 50 students were taken to the District Government General Hospital after vomiting while eating breakfast. The others, with the exception of two children aged 12 and 15, were sent back after preliminary treatment, according to Dr. Indumathi Patil, District Health Officer. She went on to say that the two admitted pupils were released after a few hours and it was cleared that the condition of them were stable.

While asked, a member of the school's staff stated that the pupils began vomiting one after the other while eating Uppittu, a cooked semolina porridge. "As immediately as they noticed that during the first few students, they immediately stopped serving the food and hurried them to Mudnal's Primary Health Centre. They were directed to the district hospital by the doctors there as they reached there.

During an internal investigation, school personnel discovered a dead baby snake in the pupils' lunch, which is now assumed to be the source of the problem. Meanwhile, more investigation is underway, and the management has committed to take strong action if any errors on the side of the staff are discovered. Parents and guardians of the children were also notified of their health condition and assured that their children would be well cared after