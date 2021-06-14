 ASHA workers working under threat in Chamarajanagar district

Chamarajanagara: ASHA workers in district working under threat and facing abuse by rural people. The ASHA workers are front line Covid warriors who conveying government facilities to people. The workers play vital role in identifying Covid-infected and vaccinating people.



But many ASHA workers in district complained that people abusing them when they visit houses saying they are healthy and ASHA workers should not come to houses as they have contacts with Covid patients.

On June 8, an ASHA worker shifted a Covid-infected woman to Covid hospital in Nellur village. But enraged relatives of Covid patients tried to assault her, Police arrived spot and cleared. On June 9 also few villagers threatened ASHA workers when they tried to bring them for vaccination. Soon police arrived and cleared mob.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday, ASHA workers association district unit president Kavitha said that ASHA workers are working under stress as villagers are treating them as untouchables. When workers visit houses many people tell them not to come inside.

She said in rural areas villagers are hesitant to take jab , saying they are healthy. They asks for guarantee letter from them to ensure against anything bad happenings after vaccination. She said the state government is paying them Rs 8000 monthly honorarium while their work doubled after Covid surge. She said they are demanding to raise honorarium to at least 12,000 per month but government has ignored.

DHO Dr M C Ravi said that there are 796 ASHA workers in district, 30 of them are infected with Covid but no mortalities. He said state government announced Rs 3000 per month to worker as subsidy in second wave of Covid and it will be conveyed to them soon.