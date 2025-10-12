Live
- NDA finalises seat-sharing for Bihar polls; BJP, JD-U to contest 101 seats each
- Indian Army set to host the UNTCC Chief's conclave in New Delhi
- Delhi govt plans to open cooperative stores for selling products of SHGs
- Arunachal: 20-day joint civil-military trek to Athupopu begins
- Bihar polls: With 41 seats in kitty, smaller NDA allies likely to contest from these seats
- DGCA asks Air India to reinspect emergency power units on Boeing 787 fleet after technical incidents
- Tennis: Vacherot claims historic victory at 2025 Shanghai Masters
- By undermining military's morale, Yunus seeks to complete conquest of state through terror masked as law: Report
- NFR achieves 3.5 per cent rise in freight loading in first six months of FY 2025-26
- Football: Germany burdened by striker shortage ahead of duel in Northern Ireland
Ashok slams Congress over RSS ban remarks, calls it anti-national mindset
Bengaluru: Opposition leader R. Ashok launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the party’s repeated attempts to ban the Rashtriya...
Bengaluru: Opposition leader R. Ashok launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the party’s repeated attempts to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expose its anti-national attitude and political frustration.
Reacting to Congress leaders’ remarks following an RSS procession in the city, Ashok said, “The Congress tried to ban the RSS three times, even Indira Gandhi could not succeed. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are from the RSS. Most of the governors in the country are RSS members. When the entire nation stands with the RSS, Congress can no longer call itself a national party.”
He accused Rahul Gandhi of being ignorant of India’s history and unfit to comment on the RSS. “RSS is an organization that instills patriotism. The Congress has no love for the nation — it only loves votes,” Ashok charged.
Commenting on the recent altercation between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and BJP MLA Munirathna during the ‘Bengaluru Nadige’ event, Ashok said, “The program was conducted with government funds, yet the local MLA and MP were insulted by not being invited. This is an insult to democracy and the Constitution. Congress leaders are displaying their arrogance and hooliganism in just two years of power. People have already decided that Congress is an outgoing party.”
Ashok asserted that the BJP’s mission is to make India “Congress-free” and condemned the attack on MLA Munirathna as an assault on democracy. “We stand firmly with Munirathna. The police must ensure his protection,” he demanded.
Ashok’s comments come amid growing political tension in Karnataka after Congress minister Priyank Kharge’s controversial letter to the Chief Minister seeking a ban on RSS activities, which BJP leaders have described as an “attack on patriotism.” The BJP has vowed to resist any such move, calling it an insult to national pride and democratic values.