Ashoka accuses CM of backing leftists in Dharmasthala conspiracy

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that he supported Leftist groups in what he described as a “conspiracy” around the Dharmasthala issue.

Speaking to reporters near the Kengal Hanumanthaiah Gate of Vidhana Soudha on Friday Ashoka said, “Leftists have conspired together in the Dharmasthala matter. They have tried to tarnish Tirupati, Dharmasthala and Ayyappa. And the one who stood behind all the Leftists is Siddaramaiah.”

Ashoka alleged that crucial decisions, including the initiation of an SIT investigation, were taken at Siddaramaiah’s residence. “They held a meeting at Siddaramaiah’s house and then started the SIT probe. Pranav Mohanty was brought in as SIT chief only at the insistence of Leftists. It is clear who the mastermind is,” he claimed.

He accused the Chief Minister of playing into the hands of “communists,” questioning their loyalty to the nation. “Communists have less loyalty to this country. They are trying to create conspiracies against our temples, and Siddaramaiah is their leader. We will stand by all Hindu temples. If anything happens to them, we will launch a strong fight,” Ashoka warned.

Ashoka also hit out at Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over his recital of a song in the Assembly, claiming it was the RSS anthem. “DK Shivakumar himself said it was a Bhagavad Gita of the RSS. Our BJP leaders only tweeted what he admitted. The truth has come out. But it seems the Congress party itself does not know what is happening within,” he said.

Turning to the issue of alleged electoral malpractice, Ashoka demanded that Congress MPs resign. “Congress says elections were fraudulent, but none of their MPs are ready to resign. If they truly believe there was vote theft, all Congress MPs should step down. But they won’t, because their accusations are hollow,” he remarked.The comments come at a time when the Dharmasthala issue has triggered heated exchanges between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. Ashoka’s accusations linking the Chief Minister directly to Leftist groups are likely to escalate the political confrontation in the state.