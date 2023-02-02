Asia Vedic Culture varsity awards honorary doctorate to herbal doctor 

Ramanagara: The Coimbatore unit of the Malaysia-based University of Asia Vedic Culture Research University has conferred honorary doctorate degree to desi doctor and social worker K T Lakshmamma. At a function organised in Hosur in Tamil Nadu last week , the university awarded the doctorate to Lakshmamma ,identifying her social service in the presence of Tamil Nadu's leading representatives and high -level officials.

Lakshmamma, a native of Harohallidoddi in Channapatna taluk in Ramanagara district is an expert midwife, she gives herbal medicines to treat infertility to thousands of women. Speaking to reporters after receiving theaward . She expressed her happiness and said "At the beginning of the New Year, my responsibility and duty has been further enhanced by the honour of the doctorate and I am grateful to them. "'' Awards, accolades are on the path of our struggle and achievement. But only the things we do will last forever. In this regard, I have doubled my active partnerships, responsibility and duty in many fields such as my social service, planting medical career, rural health camp, ophthalmic campaign, struggle, organization, co -operation and work', she added

Hundreds of couples who have no children have become mothers afteravailing medicines from her. She has constituted her own trust and has served many people. In recognition of his achievements, the Indian Dalit Sahitya Academi was also honoured her with 'Bhagwan Buddha National Award in 2021'.

Lakshmamma has studied only SSLC , but became a ray of hope for thousands of couples. She has history that , the couples who have no issues even after 10-15 years of marriage , got conceived after taking medicines from Lakshmamma.. The people from far away areas and from even outside the state are visiting her to avail medicines.