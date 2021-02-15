Asian Paints files petition as stalemate over jobs for land sellers continues

Mysuru: As the stalemate between farmers and Asian Paints continues the company in its statement said that it has filed a petition as the land sellers have blocked the entrance and exit gates to the manufacturing plant.



"This is not only leading to restrictions in the movement of people and transport at the plant, but also hampering operations and jeopardizing the safety of the plant," the statement read.

Asian paints reiterated its stand of ending dispute and end discomfort to the land sellers.

"Acting beyond the lines of the terms and conditions agreed upon initially, the company has even committed to setting up an additional facility for an alternative product manufacturing on the same plot for them. The employment offered shall be commensurate with the skill sets and qualification of the land sellers. In addition to the above proposal, Asian Paints will also provide training to the eligible land sellers for a period of six months along with a suitable stipend," it said. The company, however, stated that it is still awaiting the final list of eligible land sellers from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). "Concurrently, Asian Paints has already borne an additional cost of Rs 14 crore in alignment with the government authorities in the past to set up a Health and Hygiene facility in Mysuru for the land sellers. Despite incurring such heavy expenditure, the brand has continued to stay committed to the communities around its plant and works with several NGOs in the areas of health, water, hygiene and education," the statement read.