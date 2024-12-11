Assembly-type Speaker’s Bench installed in Suvarna Soudha

Bengaluru: A new Speaker’s Bench has been installed in the Assembly Hall of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. This Speaker’s Bench has been prepared at a cost of about Rs 45 lakh, similar to the one in Bangalore’s Vidhana Soudha. Earlier, there was a bench made of ordinary wood. Now, the bench has been made of luxurious and rosewood. The bench has been given a grand touch with various ornaments including a Gandaberunda (a two-headed mythical bird that is a symbol of Karnataka), a farmer’s plough, and a spinning wheel.

UT Khader, the Assembly Speaker in this Suvarna Soudha, brought the new bench to the attention of the House. He also revealed the importance and history of the Speaker’s Bench. He also explained what has been carved into the newly constructed bench.

The House has been given a very high position in the Constitution. The post of Speaker, who is responsible for leading such a House, is also a constitutional post. With the aim that the seat on which the Speaker who holds such a post sits should also be equally important, the Speaker’s seat in the Assembly Hall in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belgaum has been made and installed on the model of the seat in the Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore, said Assembly Speaker UT Khader.

D Kengal Hanumanthaiyya, who built the Vidhana Soudha, had a great concept about the Speaker’s seat. He had planned to make this seat unique.

Accordingly, he had thought of incorporating the national emblems of the Rashtrakutas and Hoysalas, who ruled the state well for a long time in our history. For this purpose, he selected good quality beet wood available in Shivamogga, explained his dream thoughts to the temple workers there and ensured that the seat was built in the same way.

The Gandabherunda symbol of the Rashtrakutas was installed on the pedestal. The Gandaberunda symbol was used by the Rashtrakutas as a symbol of their power and strength and as a symbol of divine protection. He explained that the same symbol has been carved in its replica on this pedestal.

The Hoysalas, who had a vast empire and ruled well for a long time, also had the symbol of Sharabha, i.e. the lion. The lion is a symbol of valor, and it is also carved on both sides of the pedestal. Similarly, a sunflower flower is carved on the top of the pedestal, which is designed as a kind of roof for the chairman.

The symbols of the sun and the moon are carved on the front of the pedestal, representing the immortality of the sun and moon symbols. The shape of a mango fruit is carved on both sides of the top of the pedestal.

In our country, mango fruit is given great importance scientifically and religiously. He shared that the mango fruit is a symbol of growth, and in this context, a mango fruit replica has been carved.

Thus, these carvings, which are a mixture of symbols of our country’s history and religion, have been made and installed in the seat of the Bengaluru Vidhana Soudha.

He said that with the same purpose, the Speaker’s seat of the Legislative Assembly Hall in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belgaum has been made and newly installed.