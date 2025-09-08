Astronaut Shubhamshu Shukla to Inspire Karnataka Students in ISRO-Led Interaction

Bengaluru: Sept 8: Karnataka will soon host a rare educational event as astronaut Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 Mission, is set to interact with school students at the U.R. Rao Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The announcement was made by N.S. Boseraju, Karnataka’s Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, who thanked ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan for responding positively to the state’s proposal. The programme will be supported by ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre, Bengaluru.

High school students, particularly from government schools in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts, will be invited to attend the event in person. To extend the opportunity across the state, students in other districts will be able to participate via live streaming at regional science centres.

“These initiatives inspire children towards science, research, and space exploration. Karnataka has always been at the forefront of progress in science and technology. Such programmes nurture curiosity and innovation among young minds,” Minister Boseraju said in his statement.

He emphasised that the state government is committed to fostering scientific temper among children. Direct interaction with an astronaut, he said, would motivate students to aspire for careers in space science and technology.

The date of the event will be finalised shortly, officials confirmed. The interaction is expected to be one of the most engaging educational programmes in the state this year, offering students a first-hand perspective on human space flight and India’s growing role in international space exploration.