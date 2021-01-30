Backed by JD(S), BJP’s Pranesh elected Council Dy Chairman

Bengaluru: BJP MLC M K Pranesh was on Friday elected Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council with the backing of JD(S).

In the election held for the post through a process of head count, the proposal to elect Pranesh, backed by BJP and JD(S) MLCs, secured 41 votes with 24 Congress members voting against it.

Congress had fielded senior party leader K C Kondaiah as its candidate.

Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty declared Pranesh elected after the head count.

The election was necessitated due to the death of deputy chairman S L Dharme Gowda of JD(S) allegedly by suicide last month.

Congress leaders on Thursday had said they decided to field Kondaiah despite slim chances of his win with an intention to 'expose' the JD(S) and its 'secular' credentials.

The support of JD(S) for the BJP nominee came after both parties on Wednesday had decided to join hands for the post of Legislative Council Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

As per the arrangement, the BJP will support the JD(S) for the Chairman post, while the regional party will return the favour by ceding the Deputy Chairman post.

Election for the post of Council Chairman is also expected to take place during the ongoing session, amid indications that incumbent Pratapachandra Shetty, from the Congress, may resign soon.

The ruling BJP has moved a no-confidence motion against him and the JD(S) will support it.

In the 75-member Council, the BJP is the single largest party with 31 seats, followed by Congress with 29 including the

chairman, JD(S) 13, one independent and one vacant.