Bagalkot: Weavers decide to field Swamiji after BJP, Congress deny ticket to community

Bagalkot : As state assembly election is fast approaching many party and non-party candidates have already submitted their nomination papers, while more are preparing to submit their nomination papers. The grievances of the ticket-deprived parties continue in the respective parties. Some have raised the flag of rebellion through this. Some of them are contesting non-party or defecting and contesting and some are supporting someone else. Theradala assembly constituency in Bagalkot district is also hotting up. . Now a weavers' community Swamiji is entering the fray in a rapid development.

Jagadguru Shivshankara Shivacharya Swamiji of Kuruhinashetti Peetha has now decided to contest the elections and the leaders of the weaving community have succeeded in convincing Swamiji. It is said that if Swamiji was supported by nine people from different communities deprived of BJP ticket, some of those deprived of Congress ticket also supported him.

Many rounds of talks were held with Swamiji about this and finally he agreed to contest. The weavers community is crucial in the Theradal constituency and is gearing up to show their strength. In this background, it is said that there is a possibility that Swamiji will file his nomination papers on Wednesday.

The weavers community demanded BJP to announce ticket for weaver community candidate . However, the party announced the ticket for sitting MLA Siddu Savadi. Meanwhile, the Congress also gave ticket to Siddu Konnura by denying ticket to Umashree , a weaver woman. In this background weavers are outraged against both the parties.

The Theradal Assembly Constituency is dominated by the weavers community. Therefore, it is said that whoever gets the most number of weavers votes will be certain to win. Hence their votes are decisive. Theradala assembly constituency was formed in 2008 after the reclassification of constituencies. Siddu Savadi has won twice and Umashree once in this constituency. The result this time is likely to be interesting.