Bajrang Dal Leader Alleges Larger Conspiracy in Udupi Washroom Case

Udupi: In a dramatic turn of events, Bajrang Dal leader Sunil K R has raised allegations concerning the Udupi washroom case, claiming that the father of one of the accused girls is associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), the banned outfit.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, Sunil, the convenor of Bajrang Dal, asserted that there appears to be a more significant conspiracy behind the recent incidents and called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

According to Sunil, one of the accused girl’s father is has ties with PFI, while another student's parent reportedly owns a hotel known for selling cow meat. He further alleged that all three students come from families with connections to activities he described as "jihad”. Sunil also said that students within the college had attested to the existence of video recordings spanning six months.

The Bajrang Dal leader also expressed his disapproval of the FIR lodged by Udupi police against Vishva Hindu Parishad leaders, Sharan Pumpwell and Dinesh Mendon for alleged hate speech. Demanding a fair investigation, he urged the authorities to look into the case with utmost diligence.

Meanwhile, the Udupi police have filed an FIR in connection with the incident and are actively probing the case. The three students involved in the washroom video incident have been granted bail by the court.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Udupi police have recently booked BJP Mahila Morcha leader Veena Shetty for delivering a provocative speech on July 28. In a video that went viral, Veena is said to have made appeals discouraging educational institutions from admitting Muslim girl students.

Following the incident, BJP staged multiple protests in Udupi, demanding action against the three female students from a paramedical college involved in recording the video.

The police have taken cognisance of the viral video and registered a suo motu complaint and FIR under IPC sections 153A and 505(2).

It is evident that the Udupi washroom case has raised serious concerns about communal harmony and security in the region. As investigations continue, it is imperative for the authorities to ensure that all aspects of the case are thoroughly examined.