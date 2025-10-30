Ban RSS if you have guts, be ready to face consequences

Bengaluru: The BJP on Wednesday challenged the Congress-led Karnataka government to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and be prepared to face the “consequences”.

A day after the Karnataka High Court issued a stay on the Siddaramaiah government’s order mandating approval for private organisations to hold events in public spaces and government-owned venues, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka said the High Court has slapped the “Hitler-style Congress-led government”.

“The High Court has rebuked the dictatorial conduct of the Congress government in Karnataka for denying permission to the RSS route march, clearly stating that such an act amounts to a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” Ashoka stated.