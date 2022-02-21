Bandipore forest makes full-fledged arrangements to prevent wildfire

Chamarajanagara: The forest officials of Bandipura National park (BNP) have taken all the precautionary measures to prevent wild fire. The BNP has a total area of 1084 square kilometers and is one of the largest tiger density park in the country. Apart from tigers many elephants, deers, leopards, bears and birds are living in the sanctuary.

The BNP was headless since November 2021 after the transfer of BNP director S R Natesh. The state government posted Karnataka cadre IFS officer Ramesh Kumar as new BNP director and conservator of forests on February 17.

As the BNP have precious tree wealth as well as wild animals, protecting the park during summer is really a challange for forest officers. As the park have lakhs of trees , the leaves falling during every summer have the danger of fire catching most easily. Even a piece of cigarette, beedi , match stick can cause fire. During 2019 nearly 4000 acres of forest was gutted in fire caused by miscreants. The officials faced tough time to douse fire , even IAF choppers were pressed in to service to extinguish fire.

This year forest department officers have already done fire lines up to 2,600 kilometers , engaged, large fire tenders formed quick response teams to tackle possible forest fire. After 2019 tragedy the forest department on high alert during every summer and managed zero firesince last two years. Two major national highways are passing through the national park. The officials are spraying water beside Mysuru -Ooty NH 67 and Mysuru -Sultan Bathery NH 766 daily to prevent fire caused by smokers.

The officials have already done fire line upto 2600 kilometers beside borders of forest and safari routes. The department appointed 435 temporary fire watchers for three months , increased beat. The national park is consisting of 13 forest ranges which have 1000 permanent employees and officers. Now the total strength of officials is raised to 1500. The officials engaged 3 fire tenders and formed 11 quick response teams to prevent forest fire , equipped with water tankers.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday BNP director Ramesh Kumar said that the temporary workers appointed from tribal haadis. These tribals living beside forests , play vital role in protecting forest . He said the fire increases human elephant conflict. The wild animals areentering human habitats for water and fodder. He appealed people to cooperate with forest department to prevent fire.