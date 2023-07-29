Bandipur tiger reserve stood second, with highest number of tigers in country

Chamarajanagara: Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district has emerged as the first in Karnataka with the highest number of tigers and has been recognized as the second tiger reserve in the country. Bandipur Tiger Reserve is currently estimated to have 191 tigers, Nagarahole Reserve 185, Biligiri Ranganatha Temple tiger reserve have 60 tigers. The figures released by the central government revealed that there are 44 tigers in Bhadra Tiger Reserve and 29 in the Kali Tiger Reserve.

The union government has released tiger census details as part of International tiger day.

In terms of tiger reserve management the Bandipur tiger reserve secured second place in the country while Kerala secured first place in the country.

There are 319 tigers in the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve and it is the protected forest with the highest number of tigers in the country, Bandipur stood second in the country. Bandipur tiger reserve director and deputy conservator of forests Ramesh Kumar expressed happiness, told that this time we did the camera trapping properly. We have the second-largest tiger reserve in the country.