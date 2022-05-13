Basavaraj Bommai calls on construction firms to help build new Karnataka

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called upon the construction companies to join hands with the State government to realise the objective of building a new Karnataka.

The Chief Minister was addressing an international conference on 'Tunnelling and Underground Construction-Nirman 2022'.

He wanted the private construction companies with their technical expertise, professional calibre and management skills to actively participate with government agencies in nation building. "Private construction companies and the government agencies should work together to build the nation so that we can realise Prime Minister Modi's vision of building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The companies with their expertise in tunneling across different geographical areas like mountain regions, low lying areas and urban landscape should join hands with the government."

Karnataka has always been in the forefront of using modern technology be in construction of dams, power projects or tunnels. "Many tunnels have been built in the State since 1970. Tunnels have been built for hydroelectric projects and metro networks," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to care to the welfare of the workers and officers engaged in touch task of tunnel constructions. "Men engaged in this work should be the top priority, then comes the machinery and money. These workers are the real asset of the nation. Their safety and welfare should be the top priority," Bommai said.