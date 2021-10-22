Basavaraj Bommai gives Yediyurappa credit for his political rise

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the campaign for by-polls stated that he joined the BJP and became Chief Minister of Karnataka only because of his predecessor B.S. Yeddyurappa.



On Friday, speaking to media persons, Basavaraj Bommai said, "B S Yeddyurappa is our leader. He visited the constituency several times and farmers interest was never compromised during his rule. Yeddyurappa and C M Udasi's developmental thinking serves as an inspiration to young people. When Congress stopped water supply and levied tax, it was C M Udasi who fought against it and stood by the farmers. We need to honour their developmental works."

Bommai also gave Yeddyurappa credit for introducing Bhagyalaksmi, bicycle schemes, etc. Bhagyalakshmi schemes were introduced at a time when girl child was considered a curse. Schemes introduced by Congress never reached the beneficiaries which is why they were sent home by the voters. This constituency has seen developments only because of BS Yediyurappa and CM Udasi, said Bommai.

"Yeddyurappa also launched several projects like Honkanna and Tilavalli. All these projects will be completed by the end of December. Cultivation of arecanut will be extended to 5,000 hectares from the present 2,500 hectares in the coming days."

"People don't vote for money, they vote for development. The opposition is making these kind of statements because they are afraid of losing in the next elections," remarked Bommai.