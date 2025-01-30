Bayakegalu Beruridaaga: A tale of love and emotions set to captivate audiences this April!

The title itself sparks curiosity and reflects the deep emotions intertwined with human relationships. Drawing inspiration from a renowned story collection, Bayakegalu Beruridaaga explores the delicate yet powerful role of love in every individual’s life. The film beautifully portrays the emotional nuances of relationships, offering audiences a fresh perspective on human connections and values

Bengaluru: Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster as the highly anticipated Kannada movie, “Bayakegalu Beruridaaga” (When Desires Take Root), is all set to hit the big screens this April! Directed by the talented N Jyothi Lakshmi, this cinematic masterpiece promises to touch hearts with its captivating storyline, heartfelt emotions, and relatable themes.

Produced by N Sudarshan under the banner UNNATHI STUDIO PVT LTD, the film stands out for its high production values, stunning cinematography, and soulful music, all combining to create an unforgettable cinematic experience. The impeccable storytelling and visuals are further enhanced by the contributions of FortuneKeys Entertainers, who served as the line producer for the film. Their expertise and commitment have played a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless execution of this ambitious project. Speaking about the film, director N Jyothi Lakshmi said, “This is not just a movie; it’s a reflection of the emotions and desires that every individual experiences at some point in their life. We believe this film will strike a chord with the audience and leave a lasting impression.”

Bayakegalu Beruridaaga promises to be a cinematic delight, blending compelling performances, engaging storytelling, and a universal message that resonates with viewers of all ages. Mark your calendars for April and prepare to be moved by this beautiful journey of love, longing, and self-discovery!