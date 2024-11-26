BBMP Accused Of Misappropriating ₹46,300 Crore In Public Funds

NR Ramesh, president of the Anti-Corruption Forum and BJP leader, has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accusing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of misappropriating ₹46,300 crore of public funds between 2013 and 2024. The complaint implicates BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath, 18 senior IAS officers, and other officials in what is alleged to be one of India’s largest municipal corruption scandals.

Supported by 4,113 pages of documentation, Ramesh alleges that over 75% of funds allocated for key urban infrastructure projects—including white-topping roads, drainage work, and pavement construction—were siphoned off. Despite substantial allocations, the projects reportedly show little progress on the ground.

Ramesh’s complaint urges the ED to investigate the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and related laws. He has requested charges of fraud, misappropriation of public funds, corruption, forgery, and abuse of power against those involved.

The funds in question were part of grants aimed at improving Bengaluru’s roads and drainage systems. Ramesh highlights significant discrepancies in grant allocation and project execution, suggesting large-scale financial misconduct.

The allegations surface amid delays in BBMP council elections, which are now expected to be postponed until mid-2025. The delays are tied to the Greater Bengaluru Governance (GBG) Bill, 2024, which has yet to be finalized by a panel headed by Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad. The bill’s report submission deadline has been extended, further deferring its legislative introduction.

The case has sparked public outrage and raised questions about accountability in Bengaluru’s urban governance.