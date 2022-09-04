BBMP begins to raze down unauthorized constructions

Bengaluru: Under the jurisdiction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the clearing operation of the areas where the storm water drains(Rajakaluve) have been illegally encroached has been taken up, and accordingly, the encroachment clearing operation was carried out at 7 places.

The compound wall of several houses and the compound wall of a empty site of about 195 feet length have been cleared at different places on the storm water drain(SWD) under the Basava Samiti Layout of Vidyaranyapura Ward, Yelahanka Zone.

Bommanahalli Zone Anjanapura Ward near 60 foot road 2 gunte of SWD empty space has been taken into possession of the corporation. A 35 meter long compound wall has been cleared in Vasanthpura Ward and the empty space of 4 gunta SWD has been taken over by the corporation. The owners of temporary shed's installed on the roadside gutters of Mangammanapally that had encroached SWD was cleared and warned not to encroach.

The 15 feet long and 6 feet high compound wall of the empty space of Chennappa layout of Natakada Lingadhiranahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone has been cleared. In Dasarahalli Zone Hegganahalli Ward Bhairaveshwar Industrial Estate has constructed a barrier wall about 17 meters long and 8 feet high on the Raj Canal, and the said barrier wall was cleared by JCB. In addition, 20 square meters of land was taken over by the corporation.

A house compound wall has been constructed in 2 meters of the 10 meters wide SWD near Varthur Kodi in Mahadevpura zone and a road has been constructed in the remaining 8 meters and the clearing operation is going on. Out of the 300 meters of storm drain at the said place, 70 meters of encroachment has been cleared so far. In the Indira Nagar, East Zone 80 feet road (near BSNL office) about 5 meters long slabs installed on the SWD will be cleared.

In all the places where the encroachment clearance operation has been carried out on Saturday, there will be a warning not to encroach again and not to build a compound wall on the storm water drain. Also, the evacuation operation of the encroached areas will continue in the coming days, said BBMP official.