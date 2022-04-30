BBMP on a spree to deliver Covid-19 vaccine 

Bengaluru: As the Covid 19 pandemic has affected the whole world since November 2019, The Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) has ensured that the pandemic was effectively managed during the third wave by initiating early testing, isolation, active surveillance and effective coverage of vaccination across the city.

It goes to the credit of the civic body for administering first dose of Covid vaccineto 102 percent of those above 18 years of age group in Bengaluru and second dose to 96 percent. Similarly, all the children in 15 - 17 years age group have received first dose and 55 percent of children in 12 -14 years age group have received at least one dose and efforts are on towards vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries at the earliest.

Further, as per guidelines from GOI dated 9 April 2022, citizens above 60 years of age, health care workers (HCWs) and front line workers (FLWs) could avail precaution dose at Govt. CVCs and for citizens in the age group 18 - 59 years, it was announced that they could avail the precaution dose at private CVCs (private hospital or vaccination centre) only.

"In order to ensure that we are well equipped to fight against the pandemic, it is imperative that all eligible beneficiaries across all age groups specified by Government of India come forward and get vaccinated at the earliest," said a senior BBMP official.

The BBMP is requesting all eligible beneficiaries to visit their nearest vaccination centre get jabbed. Citizens are advised to visit apps.bbmpgov.in to know about the nearest vaccination centre. All BBMP UPHCs are offering free Covishield (18+ years),

Covaxin (15+ years), Corbevax (12-14 yr group) for dose 1, dose 2 and precautiondose (FLW, HCW, and 60+ years). For 18-59 years age group, they may get theprecautionary dose at their nearest private vaccination centres with prefixed pricing of Rs 386 per dose as per the GoI directions.