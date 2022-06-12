BBMP to deploy drones to find tax defaulters

Bangalore: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that all techniques are being used to bring tax defaulters into the tax ambit. He said that drones and even GST numbers will be utilised to monitor them. He told the media on the sidelines of a day-long workshop for BBMP revenue staffers on strategizing and achieving the increasing tax targets on Friday that they will be verifying properties by scrutinising the returns filed, and will take details from BESCOM for industrial, commercial, and residential details to check on them.

In addition to this, information from the Karnataka Medical Association will be obtained to determine the actual number of registered associations, as well as those of active and inactive ones. Details about BBMP beds and the Covid-19 case history will also be investigated.The BBMP database and intelligence inputs will be used to obtain information on properties and taxes paid. Physical verification will also be stressed in order to determine the specific details of the qualities. Usage of drones will begin on a trial basis as soon as possible.

Girinath stated that the exercise with staffers is being conducted to determine which properties have been excluded, how revenue sources may be improved, how the tax bracket can be strengthened, and what objectives must be set to increase revenue. Mistakes should be addressed and appropriate action taken in accordance with the guidelines. An action plan on collecting arrears from tax defaulters is also being developed.

The BBMP will also reclaim its 150-odd properties once their lease period expires. According to BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Ramprasad Manohar, the palike contains 6,215 properties, 163 of which are leased out. The palike has successfully evicted seven owners and will shortly seize the remaining properties.