BBMP ward restructuring: Will govt issue notification a week before deadline?

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court has issued a notification on May 20, for the restructuring of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards and the ward reservation notification within 8 weeks. The government is preparing to announce the reservation of the ward a week before the deadline.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (ACS) wrote to the BBMP chief commissioner on Tuesday. The Supreme Court said it would complete the notification relating to the reallocation of wards and the ward reservation list of newly established wards under the BBMP Act of 2020. The Chief Secretary has directed to issue a notification in this regard one week in advance. The ACS has suggested that the report on the restructuring should be submitted immediately. The committee headed by BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath is set to submit the ward restructuring report within two days.

According to the 2011 census, the wards were divided. We have seen that the average population of each ward is 35,000. Tushar Girinath said no ward would be divided in the two constituencies. We still have 7 weeks' time. After the draft of the report is published two weeks should be given for submission of suggestion and objection. After that it would take at least a week to finalize it, he said. He added, No decision has been taken on increasing the number of zones.