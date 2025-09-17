Bear mauls farmers in plantation, 2 critical

Chikkaballapur: A bear attack left two farmers with severe injuries in Gurukulanagenahalli village of Chikkaballapur taluk, on Tuesday morning. The incident unfolded in a nearby plantation, where the wild animal suddenly charged at the workers.

The victims, identified as Krishna from Balakuntahalli in Chikkaballapur taluk and Narsimha Murthy from Gurukulanagenahalli village, were promptly rescued and transported to Chikkaballapur District Hospital for urgent treatment.

Both farmers are reported to be out of immediate danger, though they sustained significant injuries during the assault. Local residents and fellow workers reacted swiftly, ensuring the injured received timely medical attention.

Forest department officials and staff from Chikkaballapur quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and initiate precautionary measures. The attack is believed to involve a sloth bear, common in the region’s hilly terrain, which may have ventured into agricultural fields in search of food.

Authorities are now monitoring the area to prevent further incidents, advising villagers to exercise caution while working in plantations, especially during early mornings when wildlife activity peaks.