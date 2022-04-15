Before challenging, AAP must build a decent organisation in Himachal: BJP leader

New Delhi: BJP's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Friday said before challenging anyone, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) must build a decent organisation in the state.

In an interview with IANS, Khanna said Punjab officials meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "is not only an unconstitutional act but also shows how incompetent Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is".

Khanna also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will be formed for the second consecutive time in the state for its pro-people policy.

"The state has witnessed all round development in the last five years under the double engine government of BJP and people will elect the BJP government for a second consecutive term to continue it," he said.

Here are some excerpts of the interview.

Q: Do you see AAP as challengers to the BJP in the year-end Himachal Pradesh assembly polls?

Khanna: AAP has no presence and stake in Himachal Pradesh. They do not have any organisational structure. AAP tried to build an organisation but collapsed within a short span of time. Before challenging anyone, AAP must build a decent organisation in Himachal Pradesh. AAP does not have ground presence while the strong cadre of BJP is present in each polling booth across Himachal Pradesh. We have no challenge from anyone and AAP is not in the race. BJP will form the next government in the state for our pro-people policy.

Q: AAP is claiming many unhappy leaders of BJP will be joining them. What would you say?

Khanna: None of our leaders are joining AAP. What happened recently is witnessed by everyone; the whole AAP's Himachal Pradesh leadership left the party and joined the BJP. Would they tell people about the reasons behind whole AAP's Himachal Pradesh leaders leaving the party? I tell you... they left the AAP due to wrong policies and the failed party leadership.

Q: AAP leaders in Delhi are claiming that fearing defeat, the BJP government is copying the AAP's freebies model.

Khanna: They need to tell which schemes of Delhi government we are following. Not a single scheme of the Delhi government is followed in Himachal Pradesh. We are a pro-people government. The BJP government in Centre and state is working continuously for the development of Himachal Pradesh and welfare of people.

Q: What will be the issues on which the BJP would seek votes in Himachal Pradesh assembly polls?

Khanna: For the first time, Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be contested on the issue of development, our work and public welfare policy. Our party and government are working for national, state and people interest. We are following the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay dream of Antyodaya. The state has witnessed all-round development in the last five years under the double engine government of BJP and people will elect the BJP government for a second consecutive term to continue it.

Q: What would you say about the recent meeting of Punjab officials with the Delhi chief minister?

Khanna: It is an unconstitutional act on the part of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Is it allowed in the constitution for a chief minister to give direction to officials of another state? Are they trying to start new practice, and even the Punjab chief minister was not present in the meeting. They (the AAP leadership in Delhi) did not value Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Are they saying that the Punjab chief minister is not competent to handle the affairs of state?

Q: Mann said that the officials went for training.

Khanna: Officials are sent for training and workshops not for meeting with the chief minister of another state to take direction. Does Punjab chief minister believe that our officers, who are running the state for last many years, are incompetent? It shows that he (Mann) believes that our officers are competent and need training from the chief minister of another state.

Q: Are you saying it shows the incompetence of Punjab chief minister?

Khanna: It clearly shows that he is incompetent and needs help of another chief minister to run the state. Interestingly, he was missing from the meeting.