Belagavi farmers’ protest turns violent

The ongoing sugarcane farmers’ agitation in Belagavi has taken a violent turn, as protesters demanding a higher price of ₹3,500 per tonne clashed with police near the Hattargi toll gate on the Pune–Bengaluru National Highway.

Thousands of farmers, led by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, have been staging protests for the past nine days in various parts of Belagavi district, including Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk. On Friday, a large group of farmers from Hukkeri taluk marched with tractors towards the toll gate, blocking the national highway to intensify their agitation.

Police attempted to disperse the protesters by resorting to lathi charge, leading to chaos and confrontation. In retaliation, angry farmers pelted stones at police vehicles, escalating tension in the area. The situation quickly turned volatile, forcing police personnel to retreat temporarily from the site.

Eyewitnesses reported that farmers raised slogans against both the state government and sugar factory owners, accusing them of exploiting cane growers and delaying fair price announcements. “We are fighting for our rightful dues, not charity,” said one of the protest leaders.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held talks with sugar mill owners in Bengaluru, urging them to arrive at a settlement with farmers. However, the outcome of the meeting failed to pacify the protesters, who vowed to continue their agitation until the government guarantees ₹3,500 per tonne for their produce. Reacting to the incident, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the police had been instructed to maintain restraint. “They have been told not to use force on farmers. Even though some stone-pelting occurred, the police acted with patience. We are on the side of the farmers. The Chief Minister has called a meeting to resolve the issue,” he said.

The situation at Hattargi remains tense, with additional police forces deployed to prevent further escalation. Farmers, however, have warned that unless their demands are met, protests will spread to other parts of North Karnataka.