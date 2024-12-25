Bellary dist records 23 maternal deaths in 8 months

Bengaluru: The incident of five maternal deaths at Bellary District Hospital (BIMS) has caused worry to the Karnataka government. An investigation into the maternal death case at BIMS is underway. Meanwhile, another shocking fact has been revealed. 23 maternal deaths have been reported in Bellary district in a period of 8 months, according to the audit report submitted to the district administration.

Bellary District Commissioner Prashant Kumar has informed that 23 maternal deaths have been reported in Bellary district since April 2024. He said that the maternal deaths were due to malnutrition, anemia and other diseases during childbirth.

On November 9, 14 maternal deaths were performed via caesarean section at the district hospital. Out of these, there was a sudden change in the health of nine mater-nal deaths. By the time they noticed what had happened, two maternity patients had died. Later, the remaining seven maternity patients were shifted to BIMS Hospital. Of the seven maternity patients, one maternity patient died on November 13 and another on November 25. Five maternity patients died within a span of just 10-15 days.

A total of 10 maternity patients have died in Raichur district in three months. Four ma-ternity patients died in Sindhanur Taluk Hospital. Four maternity patients who were admitted to Sindhanur Taluk Hospital in October died after a caesarean section. The deceased maternity patients are Mausambi Mandal, Channamma, Chandrakala, and Renukamma from Raichur district. It was said that these four maternity patients were also given the same IV solution used at the Bellary District Hospital.

District health officials had said that 29 maternity patients and 322 infants died in six months in Belgaum. It was reported that the women died due to lack of timely treat-ment, bleeding, and negligence of doctors.

A woman from Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district died in a private hospital in Na-garabavi, Bengaluru, and her family had alleged that the reason was the negligence of the doctors. The woman, who had given birth to a boy a month ago, was admitted to a private hospital due to illness.

Overall, the state government is bowing its head due to the cases of deaths of maternal women that are occurring and have occurred in the state.