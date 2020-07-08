Bengaluru: 100 more ambulances to be added to the convoy

Bengaluru: Karnataka state government directed BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to add 100 more ambulances to the existing convoy of 400 ambulances.

After a high-level meeting with Bengaluru in-charge officials and ministers at his residence, CM Yediyurappa directed officials to add additional ambulances to transport Covid-19 positive patients to designated care centres or hospitals on a real-time basis.

Speaking with media, Dr K Sudhakar, medical education minister said, "CM will personally visit the BIEC Covid Care Centre facility on Thursday. In Bengaluru even the asymptomatic patients are claiming that they will be carried in ambulances to care centres when any other vehicles can shift them to those locations. Ambulances are needed only for those with severe symptoms and pregnant women and other serious patients." The minister also said that decision will be taken on employment of man power including doctors and paramedical staff at Covid Care centres (CCC) to cater to surging cases.