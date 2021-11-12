Bengaluru city tops in hiring 

Bengaluru: Many sectors still are reeling from the impact of Covid and are awaiting recovery. On the other hand, sectors such as Information Technology, have benefitted from the pandemic and have emerged stronger than ever – thanks to the sudden tech transition of the businesses and continued reliance on technology to sustain the business operations.



The Indeed's recent analyses of IT jobs indicate a steady increase in job postings over the last year. In fact, job posting for IT jobs on Indeed doubled between September 2019 and September 2021. Whereas, Bengaluru records the majority of hiring in IT Sector compared to other cities.

While job postings recorded a 13 percent increase in September 2021 as compared to September 2021, comparison to pre-pandemic time indicates that job postings saw a 26 percent jump between September 2019 and September 2021.

Data on Indeed indicated that job postings for software engineer saw a 9 percent jump followed by developer (7%), senior software engineer (5%), application developer (5%), and full-stack developer (4%) in September 2020 as compared to September 2021.

While there seems to be a war for talent in the sector, it is still not easy to fill in several roles. To identify the hardest-to-fill IT roles, a list based on the percentage of jobs unfilled after two months was compiled (Job postings can be open for longer than 60 days for different reasons; in this case Indeed uses this measure as a proxy for hiring difficulty.)

Over half of the posted positions were open after 60 days. And the top four hardest-to-fill jobs had a whopping two-thirds of roles still open after 60 days viz. Support escalation engineer 69.6 percent, Business objects developer 63.4 percent, Microsoft server engineer 60.8 percent, Application security engineer 60.0 percent, Technology solutions professional 53.7 percent, Deep learning engineer 51.9 percent, Software development intern 50.9 percent, Programmer analyst 50.7 percent, Technical program manager 49.9 percent and Principal product manager 49.6 percent open for 60 days.

Indeed also looked at the top high paying jobs and the cities that drove hiring for IT jobs: Software architect - Rs 13,00,000, Technical lead - Rs 11,50,000, Data engineer Rs 10,50,000, Sap consultant Rs 10,00,000 and Salesforce developer Rs 9,70,000 annual salary. Cities that drove hiring in the sector:

City percentage of tech postings nationally are Bengaluru 32 percent, Pune 11 percent, Hyderabad 10 percent, Chennai 6 percent and Mumbai 6 percent.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed said, "The relevance of tech jobs continues to remain consistent both pre and post-pandemic. The resilience of the IT sector in the challenging job environment shows India Inc's inclination towards moving to a digital future in the post-pandemic world. The continued reliance on technological solutions to meet the needs for shopping, remote working and learning has amplified the importance of tech jobs across industries and cities."