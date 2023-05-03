Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar chopper hit by eagle, lands safely

Bengaluru : Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday had a close shave after the glass of his chopper broke due to a bird-hit. A hawk hit the Congress leader's helicopter. The chopper immediately made an emergency landing at the helipad in HAL. The incident took place when Shivakumar was on his way from Bengaluru to Mulbagal for a campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. While DK Shivakumar escaped unhurt, a person who was with him in the chopper sustained minor injuries. "DK Shivakumar's helicopter was hit by an eagle at Jakkur airport. The helicopter was landed immediately and everyone is safe," the Congress said.