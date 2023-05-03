  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar chopper hit by eagle, lands safely

Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar chopper hit by eagle, lands safely
x

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar inspects his helicopter that made an emergency landing at the HAL airport after a Kite bird hit the glass of the cockpit, on Tuesday

Highlights

Under pressure, seeks 2-3 days to reconsider decision

Bengaluru : Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday had a close shave after the glass of his chopper broke due to a bird-hit. A hawk hit the Congress leader's helicopter. The chopper immediately made an emergency landing at the helipad in HAL. The incident took place when Shivakumar was on his way from Bengaluru to Mulbagal for a campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. While DK Shivakumar escaped unhurt, a person who was with him in the chopper sustained minor injuries. "DK Shivakumar's helicopter was hit by an eagle at Jakkur airport. The helicopter was landed immediately and everyone is safe," the Congress said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X