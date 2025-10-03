Bengaluru infrastructure row: Nara Lokesh’s tweet draws sharp response from Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru The debate over Bengaluru’s poor infrastructure and pothole-ridden roads has once again triggered a political war of words. Recently, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh had called on IT companies to shift to his state after several industry leaders expressed concerns about the city’s failing infrastructure.

BlockBux CEO Rajesh Yabaji and veteran entrepreneur Mohandas Pai had taken to social media, highlighting the plight of Bengaluru’s roads and embarrassing the Karnataka Congress government. Following their criticism, the state government promised immediate measures, including filling potholes and assuring better infrastructure for IT firms. Yabaji later clarified that his company had no intention of leaving Bengaluru.

However, the controversy refuses to die down. On Thursday, Lokesh again weighed in on social media, only to face a sharp rebuttal from Karnataka’s IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge.

Responding to a post by an X user, Christine Mathew Philip, who said many startups and firms were moving towards North Bengaluru and Whitefield due to the crumbling Outer Ring Road, Lokesh commented:

“Yes, the north side is somewhat better. But if you go a little further north, Anantapur is even better. We are developing a world-class aerospace and defense ecosystem there.”

As India’s youngest state, we are looking for every opportunity to grow and generate jobs. I truly believe that as states compete for investments and jobs, India will prosper. My humble suggestion - Arrogance, like potholes on roads, should be fixed first before the journey… https://t.co/niVlB5ke7Z — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 2, 2025

Priyank Kharge hit back with biting sarcasm, saying:

“It is natural for weak systems to attempt to strengthen themselves. There’s nothing wrong with that. But when such efforts reach a point of desperation, they only weaken further.”

It is natural for weaker ecosystems to feed off stronger ones. Nothing wrong with that, but when it turns into desperate scavenging, it shows more weakness than strength.- Bengaluru’s GDP is projected to grow at a significant 8.5% until 2035, positioning it as the world's… https://t.co/E2tRggt8UW — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 2, 2025

Kharge went on to list Bengaluru’s achievements and growth trajectory, asserting that the city remains one of the strongest global hubs. “Bengaluru is projected to witness 8.5% GDP growth until 2035, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. Property values are expected to rise by 5% in 2025,” he noted.

He further highlighted that Bengaluru consistently ranks high in global indices of urbanization, innovation, and economic growth. “By 2025, the city’s population is projected to reach 14.4 million, growing annually at 2.76%. It is among India’s top migration hubs,” Kharge stated.

In a parting shot, he quipped with a pointed metaphor, asking rhetorically: “What do you call a living being that survives only by sucking nutrients from another?” a jibe clearly aimed at Lokesh.