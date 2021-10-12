Bengaluru: Man stabs son to death, cleans up blood stains

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old man has been allegedly killed by his father at KHB Colony near Kamakshipalya in West Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.



The deceased has been identified as Santosh, who was working as an agent with Regional Transport Office (RTO). He was living with his father and mother in the house. According to preliminary investigation, police said that they received information that a person was taken to a private hospital for treatment of his injuries by his relatives.

When police rushed to the spot they found that the man succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment. A team visited the house of the deceased to find that the crime scene was washed clean by the deceased father Gururaj, 58.

"Prima facie, we have got to know that Gururaj and Santosh fought in their house over a petty issue. Gururaj stabbed him multiple times around 2.30 pm. After Santosh was rushed to the hospital Gururaj cleaned the blood stains and destroyed the evidence. The Kamakshipalya police have detained him for questioning. We have taken up the case of murder and charges are made against him for destroying the evidence," said an investigating officer.

Gururaj is being questioned about the exact reason for the fight and why he killed Santosh. The police are also questioning Gururaj's wife, other family members and relatives.