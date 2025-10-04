Bengaluru Metro fares spark ire for being twice as high as Delhi’s

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s metro fare hike has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning why commuters in the city are paying nearly double the rates charged in Delhi, despite similar facilities.

The issue was first highlighted earlier this year when BJP MP Tejasvi Surya raised concerns, calling Namma Metro the costliest in the country. In a recent LinkedIn post, Ashish Singhal, founder of CoinSwitch, echoed these concerns, pointing out that Bengaluru commuters are now paying significantly higher fares compared to other metro cities.

“The maximum fare has been hiked overnight from Rs 60 to Rs 90. In comparison, Delhi Metro charges Rs 60, Mumbai Metro Rs 50, and Kolkata Metro just Rs 30 as the maximum fare. Delhi Metro offers similar passenger volume, coaches, and services, yet Bengalureans are forced to pay nearly double,” Singhal wrote.

Tejasvi Surya had earlier posted on social media: “Bengaluru Metro fares are sky-high, making it the most expensive in the country.

Daily commuters traveling more than 25 km are now paying up to Rs 90. If this continues, people will be forced to rely on private vehicles. Delhi’s fare revision, by contrast, has remained affordable.”

Defending the price hike, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated that rising costs since 2017— including staff salaries, power tariffs, and maintenance — necessitated the revision. The corporation also hinted at a possible annual fare increase of 5% in the future.

Critics, however, argue that despite inflation, ridership has steadily increased, boosting overall revenues. Many are now asking why commuters must bear the brunt of higher fares when usage and earnings are already up. “We wanted world-class metro facilities, but I never imagined they would come at such a steep cost,” Singhal added

in his post.