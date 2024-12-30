Bengaluru Resident Rescues Niece from Drowning

Mangaluru: A family outing to Someshwara Beach turned tragic on Sunday afternoon when K M Sajjad Ali, a Bengaluru-based real estate businessman, lost his life while saving his niece from drowning.

Sajjad, 45, was at the beach with his family after attending a relative's wedding in Padil. His niece, the daughter of his elder brother, was caught in strong waves while playing near the water. Without hesitation, Sajjad rushed to rescue her. Though he successfully saved her life, he was unable to make it back to shore. Despite being pulled out of the water and rushed to a hospital in Deralakatte, he succumbed to the incident en route.

Originally from Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, Sajjad had relocated to Puttur four years ago with his wife and their three children. The family lived in Bengaluru for over a decade before shifting.

On December 29, Sajjad and his family, comprising 10 members, had gathered in Mangaluru for the wedding. Following the ceremony, they decided to visit the scenic Someshwara Beach.

Sajjad is survived by his wife, children, and his mother. His heroic act of saving his niece serves as a reminder of the risks posed by the sea and the strength of familial bonds, say the local residents.