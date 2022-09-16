Bengaluru: Run to support cancer research

Bengaluru: Canadian International School (CIS), Bengaluru is organising the 12th annual Terry Fox Run 2022 in association with the Terry Fox Foundation, Bengaluru and Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, on Saturday, September 24. The run starts at the CIS campus at 8.30 am, with a 5k loop around the neighborhood and Yelahanka lake to finish at CIS. This is a non-competitive 5K run, and participants are welcome to walk, jog, or run at their own pace. Registration for the Terry Fox Run is free.

Participants are welcome to make a small monetary donation towards the Terry Fox Foundation by purchasing a TFR T-shirt for the run or by donating online. Over 1,000 participants are expected to take part in the event. CIS will send all proceeds to the Terry Fox Foundation's identified partner in India to further cancer research.

Commenting on this event, Bengaluru's Canadian International School Grade 12 student Treesha said, "When I got to know of Terry's valiant deed, I thought my small contribution should be to participate in the Run. I will make an effort to increase awareness among people about the need to fight cancer. I urge everyone to join the Run and motivate students to do their best in supporting the Foundation."

Speaking about this noble initiative, Canadian International SchoolBengaluru, Managing Director, Shweta Sastri said, "It is important to support the Terry Fox Foundation in its vision of fighting cancer. I encourage everyone to have the "I'm no quitter" attitude of Terry Fox, join the Run, and raise funds together for cancer research."

The Run was conceptualised after the cancer activist, Terry Fox, ran a marathon a day hoping to cross Canada with a prosthetic leg, thought to be impossible. However, Terry demonstrated that achieving the toughest goals are possible. This Marathon of Hope, in 1980, inspired millions in Canada and across the world to support the Terry Fox Foundation's efforts to fight cancer.