Bengaluru selected for ‘Cycle To Work’ challenge

Bengaluru: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched the second edition of the ‘Cycle for Change’ campaign. This time the ‘Cycle to Work’ campaign is being carried out and eight cities of the country including Bangalore have been selected.

The campaign is being launched on June 3, World Bicycle Day. The campaign is encouraging the use of bicycles to commute to the workplace. “Using technology on the track, encouraging companies to use bicycles, many incentive measures will be implemented under the Cycle to Work campaign. Companies promoting the use of bicycles will also be awarded,” said Bangalore Smart City Limited.

As IT company employees are returning to the office after Covid, more techies are showing interest in using bicycles. Some employees are even convincing companies to provide them with bicycles. In addition, they have demanded a separate changing room, bathroom and cycle stand facilities for cyclists at their workplace.

“I can cycle to the office. But the only problem is that I sweat so much that it becomes difficult for me to sit and work in the office. So, I requested the company to provide a shower room so that it would be convenient to take a shower and then work. Fortunately, my company agreed. Now, after the shower I start working. It gives me a very pleasant experience,” says techie Pradeep Kumar.

Rahul Prakash, who works as a project manager in a tech company, said, “I cycle about 12-14 km every day. I complete 80 per cent of my journey by bicycle. Recently I joined a new company. I travel 50 km every day (both ways). On the first day when I went to the office in a cycling outfit, security wouldn’t let me in because of office policies. Then I called the administrator and HR and got admission,’’ he said.

Within a month of joining the company, I asked for a changing room and bicycle parking space. Also convinced company heads through PPT about the need to promote the use of bicycles. “Within a week, the company arranged a separate parking space for bicycles and a changing room,” he said.