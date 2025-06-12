Bengaluru stampede probe intensifies

Bengaluru: The one-man judicial commission led by retired High Court Justice John Michael Cunha has stepped up its probe into the tragic stampede that occurred outside Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which claimed 11 lives and left over 50 others injured. The commission is now calling upon the public to provide any information, evidence, or testimonies related to the incident.

Following the shocking tragedy during the RCB celebration event, the state government had constituted multiple investigation panels, including a magisterial inquiry, a CID probe, and the judicial commission headed by Justice Cunha to independently uncover the causes and accountability behind the stampede.

The Home Department has issued a formal public notice inviting citizens who possess relevant facts or firsthand knowledge of the incident to submit their statements and documents to the commission.

People willing to assist the inquiry can submit their signed affidavits and supporting evidence in duplicate. The materials must be sent along with a scanned copy of the affidavit to the commission’s official email ID: [email protected] on or before June 24.

Alternatively, physical documents can be sent via courier to the commission’s office at: Room No. 12, First Floor, Old Building, Kumarakrupa Guest House, Bengaluru – 560001.

This initiative aims to bring transparency and comprehensiveness to the inquiry, ensuring that any overlooked details or eyewitness accounts are included in the final findings.

The stampede occurred during a public event organized to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL journey. Eyewitnesses had reported overcrowding and inadequate crowd management as major factors. The chaos outside the stadium gates resulted in a deadly crush, disproportionately affecting women and children.

The tragedy sparked statewide outrage, with several demanding accountability from the police and event organizers. The government responded by suspending several officials and ordering a multi-layered investigation.

Justice Cunha’s commission is expected to submit a detailed report after completing a thorough examination of all available evidence, including public submissions. The findings will play a key role in determining lapses in protocol and recommending safeguards for future

public events.