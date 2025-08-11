Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 must send out big message to world: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 must send out a big message to the world.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for the summit with officials and businessmen, he said, "We are not competing with our neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Bengaluru is being seen as a global IT capital. Our IT Minister is chalking out things to meet those standards."

"More than one lakh people are likely to visit the summit to be held from November 18 to 20. All of you should be our brand ambassadors," he told the businessmen.

He said that Bengaluru has two lakh foreigners working or doing business, adding that as many as 7,000 foreign students are also studying here.

“The IT policy introduced by former CM late S.M. Krishna is the key driver for Karnataka's success in IT. Of the total IT exports of 385 billion dollars in India, Bengaluru's share is 160 billion dollars. Our government is working on providing all possible support to the IT industry," he said.

"I appeal to all of you to spend your CSR funds on government schools in rural areas. Our government is building 2000 Karnataka Public Schools in all the taluks, I appeal to you to invest in these schools. There are 50000 teachers' posts vacant currently, and hence private sector is being roped in for support," he added.

"I spoke to the PM about Bengaluru's development. Bengaluru must not be seen as Karnataka's capital but as the nation's capital. We have taken up projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore to develop various projects in Bengaluru," Shivakumar added.

He pointed out that new cities will be built under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, adding that a 10,000-acre township is also planned at Bidadi.

“We will provide more info on this in the next 10-15 days. We are also planning to extend the metro till Bidadi," he said.

Participating in the event, Cihef Minister Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka is known for its rich culture and its leadership in technology.

“From the Mysuru Kings to the first IT policy in 1997 and the Global Capability Centre Policy in 2024, we have always planned for the future. Our state sets a global standard for innovation, talent, and business-friendly policies,” he said.

"Our vision is simple, which is to make Karnataka the place where the world comes to solve its biggest challenges. Whether it is curing diseases, developing sustainable energy solutions, or building the computers of the future, we will provide the talent, infrastructure, and policy support to make it happen," said Siddaramaiah.