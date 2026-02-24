Bengaluru University, ICSI launch industry-oriented certificate courses

Bengaluru: In a move aimed at strengthening industry-academia collaboration and enhancing employability among students, Bengaluru University has partnered with The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to introduce a series of industry-oriented certificate courses.

The courses were formally inaugurated during a programme organised by the Department of Commerce under the PM-USHA (Soft Component) scheme of Bengaluru University, in association with ICSI and Christ Academy Institute for Advanced Studies. The event also marked the commencement of a Faculty Development Programme.

Presiding over the function, Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara S.M. emphasised the need for skill-based and technology-enabled education to build a developed nation. “Skill, quality education and a technology-enabled education system are essential for building a developed India. Education must become the primary instrument for solving societal problems,” he said.

Highlighting the transformative phase of the education sector, the Vice-Chancellor noted that teachers must continuously upgrade their skills to equip students with forward-looking perspectives. “We are living in an era of change and transformation. The teaching profession is a nation-building profession. The certificate courses jointly conducted by ICSI and Bengaluru University will provide valuable opportunities for students and align them with industry requirements,” he added.

He further stressed that as skill-based education gains priority, students must take advantage of courses incorporating skill development and artificial intelligence. “A degree alone is no longer sufficient. Students must acquire practical and technological competencies to remain competitive,” he said.

Chief Guest C.S. Dwarakanath, Vice President of ICSI, underlined the growing demand for qualified Company Secretaries in India. “There are nearly 2.9 million companies in the country, of which about 65 per cent are active. It is mandatory for companies with a capital exceeding ₹10 crore to appoint a Company Secretary. At present, around 80,000 Company Secretaries are working nationwide, and in the next five years, at least 10,000 more will be required,” he stated. He encouraged students to pursue the certificate courses seriously, assuring that the collaboration would enhance career prospects.

Delivering the keynote address, C.S. Sheikh Latheef, Managing Director of KMDC, highlighted the growing influence of technology in business and industry. “Digital marketing, data analytics, artificial intelligence and data visualisation are shaping the future of students and professionals. In today’s competitive environment, digital knowledge and practical skills are equally important as academic qualifications,” he said.

The programme was attended by Prof. K. Nirmala, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce; Prof. Vahini, Coordinator of PM-USHA (Soft Component); Vishwas Hegde, Chairman of ICSI Bengaluru Chapter; Immediate Past Chairman C.S. Devika Satyanarayana; and C.S. Vivek Hegde, among others.

The initiative is expected to provide students with industry-relevant exposure and strengthen their readiness for emerging corporate and governance roles.