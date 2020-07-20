Bengaluru: Woman cheated of Rs 10 lakh by a fake doctor on matrimonial site

Bengaluru: A woman has cheated of Rs 10 lakh by a man claiming to be a doctor on a matrimonial site. According to sources, the man had vowed to marry the 29-year-old victim but vanished after getting money from her. The woman from Shivaji Nagar received a proposal from the man named Amin Islam on a matrimonial site.

"He claimed his parents are not well and he is in need of some money. The woman transferred over Rs 10 lakh to his bank account in multiple transactions between May 26 and June 24," says a police official. The 29-year-old woman lodged a complaint after the man stopped taking calls from her.