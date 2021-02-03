BIAL joins hands with Envirotainer for temperature-controlled pharma shipment

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Envirotainer, a world leader in active cold-chain solutions for air cargo, signed a memorandum of understanding for an advanced temperature-controlled cargo solutions. Bengaluru airport is now the fourth in the country and second in south to partner with Envirotainer. This enables pharmaceutical companies and their logistics partners to move temperature-sensitive cargo across the world, while maintaining the integrity and quality of products throughout the journey.



This essentially means that temperature is maintained throughout to create an unbroken cold chain from manufacturing to the point of consumption. Backed by two dedicated cold zones, operated by Air India SATS Airport Services (AI-SATS) and Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore (MABB), the new cold-chain solution will boost the movement of pharmaceutical products from major manufacturing clusters such as Hyderabad, Goa, Visakhapatnam and other places in South India.

Pharmaceutical products account for 13% of the total international cargo through BLR Airport each year, with USA, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Vietnam, Philippines, Germany, Nigeria, Algeria, Uganda and Russia being the top destinations. AI-SATS will provide handling and storing services for Envirotainer.