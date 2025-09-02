Bidar Police seize Rs 2.20 crore worth of illegal gutka; eight arrested

Bidar: In a major crackdown, police in Bidar district have seized a massive stock of illegal gutka and pan masala products worth ₹2.20 crore. The raids were conducted at two separate locations where adulterated and harmful tobacco products were being stored and sold without authorization.

At Chidributti Basavanna area under Gandhi Ganj police station limits, police found large quantities of adulterated gutka material hidden inside a house. In another operation at a shed in Kolar industrial area under New Town police station, officers discovered hazardous chemicals used for mixing gutka. The place carried a “To Let” board outside but was being run secretly without licenses. Products worth ₹43.30 lakh were seized in this raid alone.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti confirmed that eight persons have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Those arrested include Tanveer from Hyderabad, Rizwan and Tanveer Sherikar from Bidar, along with Yasin, M.D. Siraj, M.D. Sharif, M.D. Anas, M.D. Rohit and Chesan—all hailing from Manipur. Another accused, Mohammed Anas, and Basiruddin from Bidar were also held.

Cases have been registered under Section 7 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and provisions of the COTPA Act. Police say most of the accused had come from outside the state, set up illegal units in Karnataka, and were earning crores through the sale of adulterated gutka and pan masala.

Authorities stressed that the seized products contained substances highly harmful to human health, often linked to cancer and other life-threatening diseases. “This network was operating like a mafia, mixing chemicals and packaging gutka for mass sale. We will ensure such activities are not allowed to spread in Bidar,” SP Gunte said.

The raids are part of an intensified drive against illegal tobacco trade in the district. Police have warned that strict action will continue against those engaged in manufacturing and distributing banned substances that endanger public health.