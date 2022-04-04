Big brother Hindu Mahasabha to BJP: 'I am watching you'

Mangaluru: "Do not be under the impression that you are the custodian of the interests of Hindus all by yourself, we are watching every step you are taking and soon we will swing into political power and show your place" This is the warning given to the BJP, VHP and Bajrang Dal by the Hindu Mahasabha leaders today in Mangaluru.

The extreme rightist organisation Hindu Mahasabha will launch 'Hindu Maha Vikas Abhiyan' in the state for which many Hindu leaders from all over the country will take part, and during the Abhiyan, "We will expose several political outfits that are thriving and enjoying political power by misleading the voters with false standards protection of Hinduism" told State president of the Hindu Mahasabha Rajesh Pavitran and State General Secretary Dharmendra.

Terming the Muslim political outfit Social Democratic Party (SDPI) as the 'B' team of the BJP Rajesh Pavitran stated that "The BJP has also power at this disposal to take action against the SDPI or even ban it. Why are they not doing it, what are they afraid of?" Or "What are the people in the government are doing to mitigate the sufferings of the Hindu youth who are rotting in the prisons of the state when the goons from SDPI and its other wings are roaming free, our the first objective of the Hindu Maha Vikas Abhiyan is to politically, socially and financially empower Hindu youth.

The effects of the Abhiyan will take some time to sink in but we believe, when that happens the BJP and its 'Hindu outfits' would know the true meaning of Hindusim. But if they want to be a part of it, they must come out of their political cocoons and protective shield" Pavitran said.

Hindu Mahasabha was the mother of all Hindu organisations. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) "which has now parted interests with the Hindu Mahasabha and has become the ideological mentor of the BJP was not doing enough for the upliftment of the Hindu society, soon we will open the eyes of the RSS to the reality and they will again come into our fold" Pavitran said.

The Hindu Mahasabha accused the Congress, BJP and other parties of branding the natives of the land Koragas and Dalits and making them their vote banks. By doing so BJP has alienated itself from the task of broad basing the Hindu community. This opportunity was taken by the SDPI to quickly assume the position of 'protectors of Dalits'. Hindu Mahasabha will reverse this, said Pavitran.