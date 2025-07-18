Bihar’s free electricity promise is ‘Karnataka model’: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s promise of free electricity up to 125 units is a “Karnataka model”. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar claimed that in the entire country, only the Congress party has stood for the welfare of the people. “After independence till today, whenever Congress party is in power, either in the Centre or in the state, it has given various schemes,” he said.

He said it was Karnataka that started the trend with five guarantees.

Congress does this for the development of the people. “But to come to power again, they (BJP) have also used this in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and other parts of the country,” he said. The Deputy CM said whatever Congress party has given in Karnataka, the entire country is following.

“So, it is a Karnataka model to the country.” The Congress government’s five guarantee schemes are —200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), the additional 5 kg of rice to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

In a major populist move ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced free power up to 125 units to all domestic consumers in the state.

Kumar came up with the announcement on social media, stating that the benefit will reach 1.67 crore households.

He also said the free power benefit will be effective from August 1.