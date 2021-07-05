Biodiversity board meeting stresses on protecting environment

The biodiversity register is being conducted by the Biodiversity Board in BBMP limits must be carried out swiftly and completed soon, said Ananth Hegde Ashisara, Chairman, Karnataka Biodiversity Board.

He said that a statewide campaign about conserving biodiversity is being held from 1 July till 15 August. "As part of this campaign, activities, in collaboration with citizens, such as planting, surveying and protecting the lakes and rewarding those working in the biodiversity sector will be carried out in all the wards of the BBMP," he said.



"There needs to be planting of more saplings in all the parks, conservation of lakes, surveying and protecting marsh areas of the swamps. BBMP has been carrying out a lot of lake development work in the city. This should be carried out while maintaining the original nature and natural resources of the lakes," Ashisara said and added that local citizens should also join hands.



Areas with rare biotic ecosystems should be identified in the city and declared as heritage sites. Activities carried out to rescue biodiversity should be recorded. Data on forest renewal, available species, kind of plants available in nurseries must be uploaded to the website. Renovation should be done in the areas around Bengaluru, he said. This has to be done in collaboration with organisations and NGOs to plant saplings around the city, he said while adding that a special campaign should be implemented in this regard.



Chief Commissioner of BBMP Gaurav Gupta said that the meeting has discussed documentation of the development of biodiversity sites that will be identified in BBMP limits. In the ward level programmes conducted by BBMP, awareness will be raised among citizens about preserving biodiversity, he informed.



"BBMP has been conducting rejuvenation of several lakes as well as afforestation and renovation work. Grant has been kept aside for the same in the BBMP budget. BBMP will take necessary measures to protect biodiversity," said the Chief Commissioner.



Special Commissioner (Forest) Shri Reddy Shankara Babu, Chief Engineer (Lakes) Sri Mohan Krishna, BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests Shri Ranganathaswamy, Biodiversity committee members and others were present at the meeting.

