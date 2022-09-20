Biopharma co, cancer hospital aim to develop immuno-oncology therapies

Bengaluru: Bugworks Research Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, and Cytecare Cancer Hospitals announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind collaboration on Monday. Bugworks develops best-in-class, novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases & has set up a dedicated research center within Cytecare, which is committed to excellence in treating cancer patients.

The coming together of a leading innovator in drug discovery and a state-of-the-art cancer hospital promises to be a game changer in saving countless human lives. Bugworks' drug discovery engine coupled with Cytecare's excellence in delivering optimal clinical outcomes will offer differentiated solutions to patients all over the world.

Commenting on the significance of this strategic collaboration, Co-Founder and CEO, Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, Suresh Ramu said, "We are excited to partner with Bugworks Research, in this inspiring endeavor to discover novel treatments for different types of cancers. In 2016, we started with the vision of building the country's best institution for cancer care, supported by India-specific research data. At Cytecare, we are committed to provide the best possible treatment to patients and support cutting-edge research. We strongly believe that affordable and accessible immuno-oncology therapies can come from India and be made accessible to all patients. This collaboration heralds a brave new beginning to a healthier future."

Bugworks' current research in immuno-oncology centers around modulating the tumour microenvironment that includes adenosine antagonism - an area of research with applications across many solid tumours. The drug candidates from this research will undergo translational testing on patient derived tumours in the ex vivo laboratories at Cytecare, prior to progressing to first-in-human clinical studies.

The Co-Founder and COO, Bugworks, Dr V Balasubramanian said, "We are discovering highly differentiated, novel small molecule immunotherapeutic agents that target the immunosuppressive and tumour-promoting microenvironment. The ex vivo laboratories at Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, as part of our collaboration, will greatly aid the translation of our research to high percentage successful clinical outcomes."At present immunotherapy is an important pillar in the armamentarium of cancer care. The currently approved agents are indeed life-saving, albeit only for a small segment of patients. Bugworks' approach, in collaboration with Cytecare Hospitals, offers new avenues to increase the percentage of patients who would benefit from these life-saving immunotherapies. The current collaboration is a small, yet significant step in helping India become a biotech powerhouse.