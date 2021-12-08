Bipin Rawat had a special bond with Kodagu 

Madikeri: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Lakshman Singh Rawat who died along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others in an IAF copter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, had a special fondness for Kodagu, the tiny district in Karnataka which had the distinction of contributing to the Indian armed forces an illustrious Field Marshal, a general, half a dozen lieutenant generals and thousands of soldiers. He visited the district four times. It's no surprise that this tiny district has at least 10,000 houses of ex-army officers.



The tragic death of the country's first CDS Rawat and other officers plunged retired officers and former soldiers from the district in sorrow. The former officers recalled that whenever Rawat was invited to any Army-related events in the district, he readily agreed and it was a break from the stress of work.

On August 7, 2016, Rawat came here accompanied by the then Chief of Army Staff Dalbir Singh Suhag to attend a conference of retired veterans from Karnataka and Kerala sub-regions in Madikeri. Rawat was then the Commander-in-Chief of the Southern Region. He also participated in an Army golf tournament held in Madikeri.





Rawat unveiled the statue of Field Marshal KM Kariyappa and General KS Thimayya at the Kaveri College premises in Gonikoppalu on the 4th of 2017. Rawat's last visit to the district was on February 6 this year. He came along with President Ramnath Kovind for inauguration of General Timayya Museum in Madikeri. His wife Madhulika also accompanied him.



Speaking to The Hans India, Field Marshal Kariappa and General Forum Convener Major (retd) Biddanda Nanjappa said that Rawat had a special love for Kodagu district. When the Thimayya Museum committee requested him to provide the necessary military equipment, Rawat sent an old tank and a war plane.





He also sent firearms used by late General Thimayya during his service. He also helped mobilise funds for the construction of the museum. He said that Rawat had a special love for the district as it has contributed thousands of soldiers to the nation.

